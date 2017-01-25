PA/PA Wire

Theresa May has warned that the UK will not condone torture of detainees “in any way” - just hours after it emerged that President Donald Trump plans a review of US interrogation policies. In a potential flashpoint ahead of their first meeting in Washington on Friday, the Prime Minister stressed that Britain’s opposition to “inhumane” treatment of prisoners and others would not change. A new Presidential executive order, leaked to the Washington Post, calls for a policy review that could authorize the CIA to reopen “black site” prisons overseas and restart an interrogation programme dismantled in 2009 after torture claims. Trump said on the campaign trail that he hopes to bring back ‘waterboarding’ and a “hell of a lot worse”, although he had claimed his new Defence Secretary James Mattis had convinced him to tone down his position since.

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump

When asked about the order, No.10 Downing Street underlined that the PM stood firmly against torture and stressed she would “differ in approach and view with President Trump” on such issues. The PM’s official spokeswoman said: “We don’t condone torture, inhumane treatment in any form. “There was consolidated updated [UK] guidance published in 2010 on this. And that’s very clearly the UK’s position and there are going to be issues where we differ in approach and view with President Trump. “The benefits of a close and effective relationship will be that we will be able to raise these frankly and directly with the President.” Asked if May would directly raise the issue in her face-to-face talks with the President on Friday, she replied: “I’m not going to get into a long list of what the PM will or won’t raise in her first bilateral meeting with the President. “What is important is that the UK is very clear in the approach that we take to torture and there is no shift in our position.”

“Will the PM make clear that in no circumstances will she permit Britain to be dragged into facilitating that torture" Andrew Tyrie #pmqs pic.twitter.com/JjXZz74N9r — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 25, 2017