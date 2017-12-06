OWEN HUMPHREYS via Getty Images

Theresa May’s Cabinet has not agreed what kind of Brexit it wants the UK to end up with, the Chancellor has revealed. Philip Hammond let slip to MPs that the Tory government’s most senior ministers had yet to discuss, let alone approve, any “end state” plan for Brexit after 2019. His remarks, which were seized on by critics as “beyond parody”, came on a day of fresh embarrassment for the Prime Minister as: DUP leader Arlene Foster finally phoned May but failed to agree on a detailed Brexit plan

Irish PM Leo Varadkar told May that he would not budge over a draft plan for cross-border Ulster trade

David Davis admitted that his department had not conducted any formal assessments of the impact of Brexit on the economy

Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg warned that her ‘red lines’ were looking ‘a bit pink’

No10 had to slap down Hammond for suggesting the UK should pay its ‘divorce bill’ even before sorting a trade deal

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May addresses her Cabinet.

More than 18 months after the EU referendum, it remains unclear whether the UK wants a ‘soft Brexit’ that will replicate current trade links or a ‘hard Brexit’ that would give it freedom to strike deals with other countries. Hammond stunned MPs when he told the Treasury Select Committee that the Government had not yet discussed the precise kind of Brexit it wanted. “The Cabinet has had general discussions about our Brexit negotiations, but we haven’t had a specific mandating of an end-state position,” he said. The Chancellor said that even Cabinet sub-committees had not discussed the matter, arguing it would occur only after the UK had made “sufficient progress” in Brexit talks. But Labour MP Alison McGovern, speaking for the pro-EU group Open Britain, hit out: “This is beyond parody. The government is flailing around trying to get agreement to move on to talks on the future UK-EU relationship. “Yet they don’t even know what they want that relationship to be once they make that progress. They are breathtakingly dysfunctional.”

NurPhoto via Getty Images Labour MP Alison McGovern.

Downing Street said later that the Cabinet would discuss the “end state” at one of its meetings before the end of this year. Brussels has spent months complaining that about the mixed messages from the UK government on Brexit and may now seize on the new admission as proof that its plans for a ‘trade and transition’ talks are still unformed. Relations between No.10 and the Treasury were further strained when Hammond suggested to MPs that the UK should pay its £50bn divorce bill even if the UK left the EU without a trade deal. The Chancellor told MPs it was “inconceivable” the UK would walk away from its pensions and other spending commitments to the EU. “That’s not the kind of country we are and frankly it would not make us a credible partner in future international agreements,” he added. Within an hour, a spokesman for the Prime Minister contradicted Hammond, saying: “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and that applies to the financial settlement.”

PA Wire/PA Images Philip Hammond at the Treasury Select Committee