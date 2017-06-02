Whether you’re fat, thin, tall, short or somewhere in between, if you’re a woman, it’s almost a given that at some point someone will body-shame you.

For decades, women have been told they must look a certain way thanks to the one dimensional (and often Photoshopped) idea of beauty perpetuated by the media.

As a result, friends, family and complete strangers feel the need to point out our “imperfections”, sometimes without even realising how hurtful their words are.

To highlight this, women have been sharing the unsolicited comments that others made about their bodies using the hashtag #TheySaid.

It was started by Sally Bergesen, who posted a body-shaming comment she received from her dad at the age of 12 and encouraged others to share their experiences.