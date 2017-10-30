This Manchester Restaurant Serves Roast Dinner Fondue And It's A Thing Of Beauty

If you think the best part of a roast dinner is the homemade gravy, prepare to salivate.

Manchester restaurant Bock Biere Cafe has created a roast dinner fondue, where all your favourite dinner components can be dipped into a thick biere bourguignon gravy.

The eatery launched the concept earlier this year, serving the unique fondue every Sunday. But due to its popularity, they’ve recently started offering the dish on Mondays, too.

Better yet, diners can now book in advance for a special Christmas Dinner version.