This Manchester Restaurant Serves Roast Dinner Fondue And It's A Thing Of Beauty

If you think the best part of a roast dinner is the homemade gravy, prepare to salivate.
Manchester restaurant Bock Biere Cafe has created a roast dinner fondue, where all your favourite dinner components can be dipped into a thick biere bourguignon gravy.
The eatery launched the concept earlier this year, serving the unique fondue every Sunday. But due to its popularity, they’ve recently started offering the dish on Mondays, too.
Better yet, diners can now book in advance for a special Christmas Dinner version.
The standard roast fondue comes with eight-hour cooked beef brisket, Yorkshire pudding waffles and classic roast vegetables served with a pot of the biere bourguignon lava gravy.
The meal will set you back £25 for two people and if meat isn’t your thing, there’s also a veggie option available at the same price.
Alternatively the Christmas dinner fondue (which includes a glass of fizz) is £27 per person, but it does include dinner and dessert.
The main meal includes sausage and cranberry stuffed turkey breast, pigs in blankets, rosemary roast potatoes, glazed veg, apple and hazelnut stuffing balls, Yorkshire pudding waffles and of course, gravy for dunking.
That’s followed by a dessert of mini Christmas puddings, mince pies, and date and coconut snowballs, served with a pot of hot cognac and cinnamon custard lava for dunking.
For the Christmas meal, vegetarian and vegan options are available, but you do need to book in advance.
We’ll never eat roast dinner on a regular plate again.