Chefs Thomasina Miers And Skye Gyngell On Creating Food That Reflects 'Strong' Women

Just 18.5% of the nation’s chefs are women, but Thomasina Miers and Skye Gyngell are proof that women can and do make waves in professional kitchens.

Miers found fame after winning ‘Masterchef’ in 2005 and has been spicing up the restaurant industry ever since, bringing Mexican street food to the masses as the co-founder of Wahaca.

Meanwhile Gyngell gained a Michelin star during her time at the helm of Petersham Nurseries Cafe and is now steering the ship of Spring, the ever-popular restaurant in the heart of London’s iconic Somerset House.

In the latest episode of ‘The Chefs’ Chefs’, HuffPost UK’s original video series, Miers takes a trip down memory lane by visiting her former mentor.