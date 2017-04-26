Tim Farron has stepped into prevent a former Lib Dem MP accused of anti-Semitism from returning to parliament.

Theresa May criticised Farron during PMQs today after David Ward was selected to fight Bradford East - the seat he previously held from 2010 until 2015.

“I believe in a politics that is open, tolerant and united. David Ward is unfit to represent the party and I have sacked him,” the Lib Dem leader said today.

Farron was put under pressure to stop Ward from standing, having initially said it was up to the local party to choose its candidate.

In 2013, Ward was criticised for accusing “the Jews” in Israel of “inflicting atrocities on Palestinians... on a daily basis”.

Farron has said Ward’s comments have been “deeply offensive, wrong and antisemitic”.