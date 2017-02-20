Jolene, Lola, Billie Jean, Caroline... and Roxanne.

All examples of girls names that can be related to famous songs.

But if you have a name like this, the last thing you probably want to hear, for the upteenth time, is a joke or chat-up line related to them.

And when it comes to Tinder opening lines, you’re certainly entering dangerous terrority anyway.

So, when one guy matched with a girl called Roxanne, The Police’s 1978 hit, written by lead singer Sting, is evidently the first thing that sprung to mind.