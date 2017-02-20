All Sections
    20/02/2017 09:34 GMT

    This Guy Tried The Obvious Joke On A Girl Called Roxanne On Tinder. It Did Not End Well

    She MAY have heard that one before.

    wikid24/Imgur

    Jolene, Lola, Billie Jean, Caroline... and Roxanne.

    All examples of girls names that can be related to famous songs.

    But if you have a name like this, the last thing you probably want to hear, for the upteenth time, is a joke or chat-up line related to them. 

    And when it comes to Tinder opening lines, you’re certainly entering dangerous terrority anyway.

    So, when one guy matched with a girl called Roxanne, The Police’s 1978 hit, written by lead singer Sting, is evidently the first thing that sprung to mind.

    So he wrote this.

    wikid24/Imgur

    Posting the brief exchange on Imgur, he wrote: “She unmatched me”.

    Looks like Roxanne put on the red light after all.

