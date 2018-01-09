Even after Toby Young resigned from a universities watchdog and apologised for past offensive tweets and writings that he called “ill-judged and just plain wrong”, people are still defending him. Universities Minister Jo Johnson on Tuesday derided the “one-sided caricature from his armchair critics”, after people complained Young’s history of sexist and other offensive remarks from his days as a journalist should bar him from sitting on the Office for Students’ board. Free School supporter Young’s record on education “speaks for itself”, Johnson said, just as news of the resignation broke.

Toby Young's track record setting up & supporting free schools speaks for itself. His decision to stand down from the OfS board and repeat unreserved apologies for inappropriate past remarks reflects his character better than the one-sided caricature from his armchair critics. — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) January 9, 2018

Hours later Johnson was reshuffled to be minister of state for transport and minister for London. New Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis went on BBC Radio Four’s Today programme to defend Theresa May’s reshuffle but ended up defending Young as well. He said: “[May] showed clear leadership in wanting a team of people who were passionate in what they did.” He added Young’s resignation “shouldn’t distract from the great work Toby has done in improving school standards, the work he’s done in free schools and the logic and his passion that led to his appointments in the first place”.

Lewis said Young’s comments were “inappropriate” but in a “different time, in a different role”. Brendan O’Neill, a journalist who delights in offending the left, wrote for libertarian online magazine Spiked Online that criticism of Young “amounted to agitating for the government to expel from its ranks a man who committed the crime of telling off-colour, offensive jokes”. Spectator editor Fraser Nelson tweeted an article he had written before Young’s resignation, tweeting: “People should be judged on what they do with their lives, not the worst of their bad jokes.”

People should be judged on what they do with their lives, not the worst of their bad jokes. My take on Toby Young saga: https://t.co/bfYKLMzjH8 — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) January 9, 2018

Young’s departure and apology have made some past full-throated defences of him look awkward. None has aged worse than Boris Johnson’s, who last week called the controversy around Young “ridiculous” and said he would be the “ideal man for the job”.

Ridiculous outcry over Toby Young. He will bring independence, rigour and caustic wit. Ideal man for job — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 3, 2018

Young used to write for The Spectator when Johnson was editor. Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable said after Young’s resignation: “Getting a role in public office cannot be based solely on being a friend of Boris Johnson”. The prime minister offered a defence of Young on Sunday, which one close observer of Westminster said ultimately made things worse for her. May told Andrew Marr: “Toby Young has done exceedingly good work in relation to free schools. And that’s what led to him being appointed to the office for students. “When he was appointed I was not aware of these comments that he had made.”