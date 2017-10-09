When A Toddler Humiliated His Mum In Starbucks, A Stranger Helped Her See The Silver Lining

A mum has shared the moment her toddler embarrassed her in the Starbucks queue, but all was not lost as she ended up with a free coffee.

Mary Katherine Backstrom, from the US, who blogs at Mom Babble, explained she had forgotten lunch that day and her toddler hadn’t had his nap - not a great combination.

“I walk up to the barista, order a nuclear dose of caffeine, a snack for the kiddo, and then I feel a cool breeze,” the mum wrote on Facebook. “On my butt.”

It didn’t take Backstrom long to realise her son had not only lifted up her dress, but was also wearing it like a hat with her “granny panties and dimpled behind flashing for the entire world to see”.