A mum who took part in the Women’s March with her family was shocked when her toddler made a sign of her own accord.

Jenny Sowry and her husband Sam marched in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday 21 January.

Before the march, the mother had explained to her nine-year-old son why it was important for him to stand up for his beliefs. He had decided to make a sign for the march.

Sowry was unaware her 22-month-old daughter had been listening and watching them, and decided to make a sign for herself.