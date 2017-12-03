Tony Blair Says He's Working To Reverse Brexit: 'It’s Not Done Until It’s Done'

Tony Blair is attempting to reverse Brexit and thinks voters being misled over an extra £350m per week for the NHS justifies a fresh vote, the ex-Prime Minister has said.

Blair, a long-term opponent of quitting the EU, cited the controversial NHS pledge when arguing “people can change their mind if the circumstances change”.

He suggested on BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend that the Brexit deal being negotiated by Theresa May would, at best, mirror existing relationships, which would prompt many voters to think: “What’s the point?” Blair said:

“It’s reversible. It’s not done until it’s done.”

Asked if wanted to to reverse the vote, Blair replied: