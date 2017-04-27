Tony Blair Says Theresa May Will Win The Election (If The Polls Are Right)

Tony Blair says "If the polls are right, we know who's going to be Prime Minister...it'll be Theresa May" pic.twitter.com/a7xgurZAGU

Tony Blair has said Theresa May will win the general election - if the polls are correct.

The former Labour leader also refused to say he believed Jeremy Corbyn would make the best prime minister.

Blair had been a vocal critic of Corbyn’s leadership of the party.

In an interview with Sky News today, the former prime minister was asked what he thought the result of the June 8 vote would be.

If the polls are right, we know who’s going to be prime minister on 9 June. That’s not the issue,” he said. “It’ll be Theresa May if the polls are right.”

“I think the most powerful argument for Labour in this election because of the way the polls are, and the way the opinion polls are and the leadership issue, the most powerful argument for Labour is to say it’s important for our democracy that the government is held to account and needs a strong opposition.”