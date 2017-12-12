Tories Less Likely To Experience Discrimination Than Labour Voters, Survey Reveals

Tory voters are less likely to have been victims of discrimination or abuse than Labour or Lib Dem supporters, a new survey has revealed.

The research shows that while 40% of Tories have experienced sexism, that number rises to almost 60% for Labour voters and 52% for Lib Dems.

Just 28% of Conservative voters say they have been subjected to racism, compared to 37% of Labour backers and almost 30% of Lib Dems.

Yet despite experiencing much less discrimination than supporters of other parties, 95% of Tories believe racism does exist in the UK.

The findings are part of a report from liberal conservative think-tank Bright Blue, which says the reasons behind the differences are “complex”, and not just caused by the “demographic composition” of the parties.

The report reads: “For example, both Conservatives and non-Conservatives have roughly the same proportion of women and disabled people.

“But Labour voters are still considerably more likely to have experienced a ‘significant’ amount of sexism or discrimination against disabled people.”

Another explanation is the age of voters. According to the report: “Younger people are more likely to report having experienced a ‘significant’ amount of all the different forms of discrimination and abuse, and Labour voters have a significantly younger average age.”