Tories Frittered Away Huge Cash Gifts From Rich Donors During General Election

Final figures for donations received by political parties during the election campaign have revealed the Tories frittered away huge cash gifts from wealthy backers.

The Electoral Commission published figures every week on how much each of the main parties had received in donations - as any over £7,500 must be declared to the watchdog.

The Tories’ coffers consistently dwarfed Labour’s, with the party regularly pulling in well over a million in a seven day period, and receiving huge sums from wealthy individuals including hedge fund managers and City bankers.

But a breakdown of the figures and the number of seats won showed every vote for the Conservatives cost their backers 93p - compared to just 35p for Labour.