City bankers and hedge fund bosses have helped the Tories pull in more than four times as much general election funding as Labour, new figures reveal.

The Conservatives reported £1.6m in donations for the second week of the campaign, compared to just £382,925 for Jeremy Corbyn’s party.

The Liberal Democrats received just £160,000, UKIP £35,000, the Women’s Equality Party £18,936 and the Greens £18,500.

The dramatic difference in funding is even more stark than the first week’s figures, which showed that the Tories had attracted gifts worth £4m to Labour’s £2.6m.

Among the huge sums given to the Tories were £150,000 each from ‘Investors In Private Capital Ltd’ and John C. Roberts, £100,000 from financier Michael Lewis, £135,000 from oil and gas fund manager Andrew C Green.