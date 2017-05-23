Tories Take More Than Twice As Much As Labour In Donations In Just Three Months

The Tories accepted more than twice as much as Labour in donations during the first three months of the year, new figures show.

The two main parties collected nearly £5.5 million and just over £2.6 million respectively from January 1 to March 31 2017.

Labour’s biggest cash donations unsurprisingly came from trade unions Unite, USDAW and UNISON, while the Tories took more from individuals, with one - business Michael Davis, who previously contributed £30,000 to Theresa May’s leadership campaign - handing over £317,000.