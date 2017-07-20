Tory universities minister Jo Johnson has launched a scathing attack on Jeremy Corbyn over the Labour leader’s pre-election promises about tuition fees, saying they have “unravelled like an old jumper”.

“It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that students and graduates have been the victim of a cynical bait-and-switch,” Johnson wrote in a blog on HuffPost UK.

He continued: “Over five million people have student debt. Jeremy Corbyn told each of those people he would get rid of it.

“That was a deception, calculated to win people’s votes and trust - a promise thrown out as soon as the ballot boxes were opened.

“Everyone should remember that next time Corbyn tries to claim he represents ‘straight-talking honest politics’.”

Johnson’s comments follow an emergency debate in the Commons yesterday about tuition fees.