Tory Activist Are 'Downtrodden' And Need 'Hope' To Beat Momentum, Conservative MP Warns

Theresa May has been warned that Tory activists in the country are “downtrodden” and need to see “some vision” if they are to be motivated enough to take on Jeremy Corbyn’s Momentum campaigners at the next election.

Tory MP George Freeman, who used to head the party’s policy forum and campaigned for Remain at the referendum, said Brexit should be exploited by the liberal Conservatives to “re-turbo” the One Nation tradition in the party.

“So downtrodden are our Conservative activists up and down the country. They need some hope, they need some vision, they need some thanks, they need some support and they need to believe this movement has more than enough heritage, roots, vision, ambition and energy to take on the other Momentum and leave it for dust,” the former minister said.

Last year, Freeman warned Brexit could turn Britain into an “old people’s home that can’t pay for itself”. He quit as chair of the party’s policy forum in November 2017.