Two current Conservative cabinet ministers support the creation of a new political party to oppose Brexit, a former senior adviser to David Davis has claimed.

James Chapman, the former Daily Mail political editor who went on to work for George Osborne and Brexit secretary David Davis, has said he believes leaving the EU will be a “catastrophe”.

And he said pro-Remain MPs on all sides needed to come together in a new party to fight Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

Chapman, who now works for PR firm Bell Pottinger, told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning: “Two people in the cabinet now, and a number of people who have been in Conservative cabinets before now, better cabinets I might say than the current one, and a number of shadow cabinet ministers have also been in touch.

“They are not saying they are going to quit their parties, but they are saying they understand that there is an enormous gap in the center now of British politics. Look, the two main parties have been captured by their fringes.”

Chapman added: “My view isn’t the Conservative Party brand has now been damaged to such an stent that the party won’t be re-elected again or ever again get a majority.”

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable commented: “The Liberal Democrats will provide a home for all those who are unhappy with Brexit and the paths the other parties are taking.

“But equally we are prepared to work with people of all parties and none to get the best possible future for this country. We must work together to avoid the extreme Brexit that the leadership of the Conservatives and Labour Party seem intent on bringing about.”

In a separate BBC interview, Tony Blair, said “after this election there are millions of disenfranchised people”.

The former prime minister who is fiercely anti-Brexit, said he remains “really serious” about “remaking the centre left in British politics”.