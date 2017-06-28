LGBT activists in Northern Ireland are hopeful the controversial deal between the Tories and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) could change the latter’s views on gay rights.

John O’Doherty, director of the Belfast-based Rainbow Project, which helps young LGBT people, told HuffPost UK that the DUP’s deal may actually help bring about equal marriage in the state.

“I think the most important opportunity that exists for us here, past this election, is the mainstreaming of the DUP in UK politics,” O’Doherty said.

″The engagement and partnership that they will be creating with the Conservative party, who themselves don’t have the best history when it comes to LGBT issues, but they took a strong stand in terms of equal marriage, and David Cameron apologised for the Conservative party’s history in terms of LGBT issues.

“I think that kind of change and journey that the Conservatives have been on if there’s any way of them influenting the position of the DUP in terms of LGBT issues then I think that’s a positive move.”