While we’ve yet to see how they’ll do in government if they win in this week’s election, it looks like the self-proclaimed “strong and stable” party has already failed to live up to its name on the campaign trail.

A van bearing Tory Party campaign advertising overturned in windy conditions on a motorway on Tuesday night.

Not one was hurt in the incident, which took place on the M6 between Lymm and Woolston.

Several lanes of the motorway were closed while the scene was cleared.