While we’ve yet to see how they’ll do in government if they win in this week’s election, it looks like the self-proclaimed “strong and stable” party has already failed to live up to its name on the campaign trail.
A van bearing Tory Party campaign advertising overturned in windy conditions on a motorway on Tuesday night.
Not one was hurt in the incident, which took place on the M6 between Lymm and Woolston.
Several lanes of the motorway were closed while the scene was cleared.
The van bore the message: “For the best Brexit deal vote Conservative on 8th June.”
But the irony of Tuesday evening’s incident was not lost on many, given the party’s motto of “strong and stable”.
Once it was confirmed that there were no injuries in the incident, Warrington South’s Labour candidate Cllr Faisal Rashid told the Warrington Guardian: “It seems as though the fate of this wagon is telling us all something!
“Clearly it is neither strong nor stable and is a symbol of Theresa May and the Tories’ weak and wobbly campaign.”
Many on Twitter seemed to feel the same...