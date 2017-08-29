'Tory Momentum' Mocked Mercilessly Within Minutes Of Its Twitter Launch

Tory activists have tried to launch their own version of Momentum - and almost instantaneously it was widely mocked on social media.

Activate is described as an independent, grassroots campaign to “engage young people with conservatism” and its first tweet was a meme of the character Admiral Ackbar saying “It’s a trap”.

While a Tory spokesman said Activate was “not officially linked to the Conservatives and it receives no party funding”, the group is chaired by former Tory campaign manager Gary Markwell, a councillor in West Sussex.

The site’s blurb admits the site is imitating Momentum, the grassroots organisation which propelled Jeremy Corbyn to the top of the Labour Party.

.@ActivateBritain founding chair Gary Markwell doing his best impression of a local councillor here https://t.co/SAOhNIzWMj pic.twitter.com/UmFEPkmutk — Conrad Landin (@conradlandin) August 29, 2017

It reads: “We intend to reclaim the voice of young people in politics, bringing together individuals and groups in our education system, workplaces and communities. We will campaign and organise to ensure that issues that are important to them are heard, discussed and addressed.”

Activate- an independent national grassroots campaign organisation that seeks to actively engage young people in right of centre politics. — Activate UK (@ActivateBritain) August 28, 2017

Left-wingers have wasted no time in brutally ridiculing Activate on Twitter.

Young people: We want free tuition, a living wage, employment rights, affordable housing, public services



Tories: How about some MEMES — Paul 📚🌹 Cooper (@PaulMMCooper) August 29, 2017

Would-be Tory Momentum @ActivateBritain changes its Twitter handle but neglects to un-embed the old one from its website. A good start... pic.twitter.com/o1tiMxFgkV — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) August 29, 2017

I dont get it — Chris M Flossy (@CFlossman) August 29, 2017

The campaign group has even spawned its own parody account.

Thank you. It is correct, we are fellow kids, who wear red hats and enjoy the human activities like wheelboarding https://t.co/V8iz23swpM — OFFICAL Activate UK (@ActivateUKNet) August 29, 2017

"sir, can i ask why you're NOT smoking TWO huge blunts?"

"officer, I'm..."

*turns to camera*

"socially Conservative"

*cop starts breakdancin — OFFICAL Activate UK (@ActivateUKNet) August 29, 2017

Activate has come about after senior Tories said the party needs to do more to reach out to younger voters following Corbyn’s unexpected success at the general election.

Mid-Norfolk MP George Freeman has even raised £25,000 for a ‘Tory Glastonbury’ to help drum up new support for right-of-centre politics.

All those who sign up to Activate are expected to be members of the Conservative Party.

The group’s aims include “promoting a global economic outlook” and “making a success of Brexit”, both lines used in speeches by Prime Minister Theresa May.