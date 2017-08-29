'Tory Momentum' Mocked Mercilessly Within Minutes Of Its Twitter Launch

Tory activists have tried to launch their own version of Momentum - and almost instantaneously it was widely mocked on social media.
Activate is described as an independent, grassroots campaign to “engage young people with conservatism” and its first tweet was a meme of the character Admiral Ackbar saying “It’s a trap”.
While a Tory spokesman said Activate was “not officially linked to the Conservatives and it receives no party funding”, the group is chaired by former Tory campaign manager Gary Markwell, a councillor in West Sussex.
The site’s blurb admits the site is imitating Momentum, the grassroots organisation which propelled Jeremy Corbyn to the top of the Labour Party.
It reads: “We intend to reclaim the voice of young people in politics, bringing together individuals and groups in our education system, workplaces and communities. We will campaign and organise to ensure that issues that are important to them are heard, discussed and addressed.”
Left-wingers have wasted no time in brutally ridiculing Activate on Twitter.
The campaign group has even spawned its own parody account.
Activate has come about after senior Tories said the party needs to do more to reach out to younger voters following Corbyn’s unexpected success at the general election.
Mid-Norfolk MP George Freeman has even raised £25,000 for a ‘Tory Glastonbury’ to help drum up new support for right-of-centre politics.
All those who sign up to Activate are expected to be members of the Conservative Party.
The group’s aims include “promoting a global economic outlook” and “making a success of Brexit”, both lines used in speeches by Prime Minister Theresa May.
Membership is £5 for under-24s and between £10 and £500 for over-25s.