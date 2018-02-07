Theresa May yesterday announced a crackdown on social media abuse amid fears its is putting women off becoming MPs.

The Broxtowe MP told BBC Newsnight on Tuesday evening she had reported the phone call to the police.

Anna Soubry has revealed she and her constituency manager received a death threat after she said “hard ideological Brexiteers” such as Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson should be “slung” out of the Conservative Party.

Our political editor has learned that @Anna_Soubry and her constituency manager have received a death threat following the MP’s remarks on Monday's #newsnight pic.twitter.com/KR60ys1ECn

It is not the first time Soubry has received death threats. In December she submitted a dossier of threats of violence against her to the Commons Speaker.

Other pro-Remain Tory MPs, including former attorney general Dominic Grieve, have also revealed they have received death threats.

Speaking on Newsnight on Monday, Soubry - an outspoken Remain campaigner - warned the Conservative Party was “in hock” to 35 eurosceptics who have already toppled John Major and David Cameron.

“It is about time Theresa stood up to them and slung ’em out,” she said. “They are not the Tory party I joined 40 years ago.

“They have taken down Major, they took down Cameron, two great leaders neither of whom stood up to them. If it comes to it I am not going to stay in a party which has been taken over by the likes of Jacob Rees Mogg and Boris Johnson,” she said.

On Tuesday, former education secretary Justine Greening also hinted she would consider leaving the Tories should Rees-Mogg succeed May. She told the BBC’s Daily Politics it would be a “bit of a stretch” for her to remain in the party under his leadership.