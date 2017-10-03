Tory MP Sam Gyimah Reveals Awkward Encounter With Margaret Thatcher

A Tory MP has revealed an awkward conversation he had with Margaret Thatcher, in which the former PM told him “there can’t be many of you” in the constituency he represents.

Sam Gyimah, who was born in the UK to Ghanaian parents, has been MP for East Surrey since 2010.

He told a party conference fringe meeting on how Conservatives can win the votes of ethnic minorities of some of his own experiences of racial prejudice, including the exchange with Thatcher shortly after he was elected.

“It was organised for a group of us MPs to go and meet Mrs Thatcher,” he said.

“We were in a long queue with the great lady sitting at the other end of the room and you walked over and got your one minute and 30 seconds with [her].

“I stood in the queue wondering ‘should I talk about my seat, should I not talk about my seat at all?’, and I got there and she just said ‘So which seat do you represent?’

“I said ‘East Surrey’, and she looked at me, and she said ‘there can’t be many of you there’.

“And I replied ‘oh, yes there are. It’s a strong Conservative seat’.”