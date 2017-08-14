A Conservative MP has said she would quit the party should Jacob Rees-Mogg ever become its leader.

Heidi Allen said while Rees-Mogg was “fabulous in his own right” he was “not the future” of the Tory party that she was “desperate to find”.

The South Cambridgeshire MP told BBC Radio 4′s Westminster Hour on Sunday evening: “I couldn’t be in the Conservative Party if he was my leader.”

“That’s nothing nasty to dislike Jacob at all,” she said. “He is incredibly charming and very generous and has was very welcoming to me as a new MP, we often sit quite close together.”

But she added: “He is not the modern face of the Tory party that we are desperate, or I am certainly and colleagues are certainly desperate, to prove is out there.”