Nicky Morgan, Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve have quit the Open Britain campaign group in protest at the pro-EU organisation’s decision to draw up a hit list of Tory MPs.

In a post on Facebook, the three former ministers said:

“As long standing Conservative Party members and MPs it is untenable for us to play any further role in an organisation, such as Open Britain, which is advocating campaigning against Conservative MPs or candidates. I and we will not be doing so.”

Open Britain today announced it would pour resources and activists into trying to oust Brexit-backing MPs at the general election.

Key ‘Leave’ supporters will be targeted in 20 constituencies while support will be given to 20 MPs who have spoken out against a hard exit from the EU since the referendum.

Tory MPs that will be targeted include Iain Duncan Smith, Theresa Villiers and Steve Baker.

However the list also includes Conservatives who supported the ‘Remain’ campaign, such as James Berry in Kingston and Surbiton, but are seen to have not been active enough in opposing Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

Morgan, Soubry and Grieve have campaigned vigorously since the referendum result for the UK to achieve as ‘soft’ a Brexit as possible. But today said they could not campaign against fellow Tory MPs in the run-up to June 8.