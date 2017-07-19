Tory MPs Slapped Down For Failing To Listen To Labour's Angela Rayner During Debate

Tory MPs were given a slap down for failing to listen to shadow education secretary Angela Rayner during an emergency debate on tuition fees.

Speaker John Bercow was forced to intervene after Conservative MPs repeatedly interrupted the Labour politician, who eventually said she would refuse to take any more interventions.

He told Newark MP Robert Jenrick: “Don’t you smirk at me”, and said other members had to “learn the ropes”.

He added: “It is normal manners and parliamentary etiquette that a member is given the chance to respond to an intervention before being hollered at to take another.

“It’s not a laughing matter. I am telling you what the situation is, and you can accept it whether you like it or not. Behave.”