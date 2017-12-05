Air pollution from road traffic is having a “detrimental impact” upon babies’ health before they are born, a study published in the BMJ has found.

The findings suggest exposure to air pollution from traffic in London during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of low birth weight.

The researchers, who say their findings are applicable to other UK and European cities, are calling for environmental health policies to improve air quality in urban areas.

“This new research is worrying for pregnant women who live in cities and it’s high time we had stronger health policies to improve urban air quality,” said

Elizabeth Duff, senior policy adviser, at the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) told HuffPost UK.

“In the meantime, mums-to-be can keep an eye on air pollution in their area online and might want to avoid particularly toxic areas by steering clear of busy roads and taking back streets instead.

“They may also want to check for high pollution levels and consider reducing outdoor activities on these days.”