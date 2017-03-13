Train stations in northern England were deserted on Monday as hundreds of rail workers across the country went on strike in separate disputes over staffing. Many rail commuters decided to work from home to avoid the disruption, as more than half of services on Merseyrail and Arriva were cancelled Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Southern Railway, Merseyrail and Arriva Trains North walked out for 24 hours in a growing row over the role of conductors. Images shared on social media show stations in the north deserted this morning.

It doesn't look like a Monday at Manchester Victoria station. Few rail commuters have made it into the city so far. #trainstrike pic.twitter.com/HDSdbKgXCL — Rob Smith (@robsmithitv) March 13, 2017

Southport Station looking very deserted this morning! #trainstrike pic.twitter.com/5QwrvoDPBQ — Andrew Brown (@visandrewbrown) March 13, 2017

And images of empty train carriages were also shared on Twitter.

There's your 'transport chaos' you scaremongering clowns. A double tram with no one on it! #Northernstrike pic.twitter.com/eVeLXFZ29i — Nick Spragg (@Nick_Spragg) March 13, 2017

Despite the disruption, many commuters in the north stood in solidarity with the rail staff.

I use the train a lot, at all times of day (& night) and there is NO WAY they should be driver-only. We need guards. Safety #Northernstrike — Sue Barnes (@SueBarnes22) March 13, 2017

Well done , stand yer ground it's all down to greed. We need safety on our trains. U have my backing #Northernstrike — SWAN (@JimSwanny) March 13, 2017

Southern said it aimed to run most of its 2,200 trains today. The RMT revealed it was considering legal options over “failure” of the Office of Rail Regulation to protect the rights of disabled passengers on Southern. Officials said their concerns arise from reports from members and passengers that disabled passengers on Southern are being treated less favourably than other passengers as a result of the company’s decision to end the guarantee of a guard on new driver only services. The union said the ORR has not made a completed assessment of the effects on disabled passengers of removing the guarantee of a guard prior to Southern implementing its changes at the start of the year. General secretary Mick Cash said: “It is obviously the case that if a disabled passenger once had the guarantee of a guard on their service and that guarantee is withdrawn then the disabled passenger has been disadvantaged. “Far from being about modernisation, driver only trains turns the clock back on the rights of disabled and older passengers. “We will now be consulting our legal team on further options but in the meantime are calling on the ORR as the disabled access regulator to make public their views on whether Southern are meeting their obligations to disabled passengers.”

Rick Findler/PA Archive/PA Images General Secretary of the RMT Mick Cash revealed the union was considering legal options