The attacks on trans people remind me of the homophobia I saw growing up in the Eighties and Nineties. Bigotry should never have been acceptable then, and it certainly should not be acceptable now.

So as Shadow Secretary of State for Education, I want to make our support clear for trans people in education and to let them know that Labour will promote equality and fight bigotry in all its forms.

As a society, we urgently need to work on how we can look out for and support trans people, rather than trivialise and even jeopardise their lives.

This month, the Equality and Human Rights Commission concluded that transgender and gender-questioning students are being failed. Earlier this year, Stonewall found that that 64% of trans pupils are bullied at school, with a terrible impact on their health - 84% have self-harmed and two in five have tried to take their own life.

This is in an school environment where trans pupils often feel as if staff are not familiar with the issues they face, and one in three report that they are not able to be known by their preferred name at school.

Mermaids, the only nationwide UK charity supporting transgender young people, has warned that some families of those suffering transphobic bullying are turning to home schooling as a solution. This is not sustainable, especially for low-income families, and the idea that the treatment of trans pupils is so bad that they feel there is no option left but leaving school is simply unacceptable.