World's Top Two Restaurants Are Right Here In The UK

You don’t need to go far to experience world-class food because the top two leading restaurants on Earth are right here in the UK. The Black Swan at Oldstead, North Yorkshire, has been named the world’s best rated restaurant in the annual Travellers’ Choice TripAdvisor awards. It was closely followed by Raymond Blanc’s Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons in New Milton, Oxfordshire, in second place. This year marks the first time a UK restaurant has topped the world category since the awards began in 2012, and ends the two year reign of Martín Berasategui in Spain, which had held the title since 2015.

The Black Swan The Black Swan at Oldstead.

The coveted awards are based on the millions of reviews and opinions gathered on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. You may need to save a visit to the top two for a special occasion though, as it seems good food doesn’t come cheap. Both restaurants operate using tasting menus. At The Black Swan at Oldstead, the food tasting menu will set you back £95. You can then pay an additional £60 for the drinks tasting menu (which includes cocktails) or stick to individual drinks, where wine starts from £6 per glass. Meanwhile Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons offers a series of tasting menus: a five-course lunch menu at £85.00, a seven-course lunch menu at £130.00, a five-course dinner menu at £141.00 and a seven-course dinner menu at £162.00. The restaurant also offers wine flights from £89.00. Wine is not available by the glass and the cheapest bottle you’ll find is £50. The Black Swan at Oldstead is led by brothers Tommy and James Banks, who took over the establishment at the ages of just 17 and 19. Alongside their parents, the brothers have transformed a quaint Yorkshire pub into the world’s best rated fine dining restaurant. Four years ago, Tommy became youngest British head chef ever to win a Michelin star at the age of 24. Dishes such as squid dressed in horseradish juice, Texel lamb with turnip and mint and cake made from chicory root and blackcurrant can be found on the menu, which promises a combination of amazing fresh produce straight from the garden, alongside special elements that have been preserved from previous seasons. Reacting to the award, head chef Tommy Banks said: “Its a huge honour to win this award, but what makes it really special is that it’s been awarded because of feedback from our customers.”

The Black Swan A dish as The Black Swan at Oldstead.

The Black Swan and Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons are two of three UK restaurants to feature among the world top 25 in the 2017 Travellers’ Choice Restaurants awards. The third UK restaurant honoured among the world’s best is Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck, which comes in 12th. Beyond the world list, The Black Swan at Oldstead, Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons and The Fat Duck also appear in Europe’s top 25, coming in first, second and eighth respectively. Other UK winners in the Europe rankings include Waterside Inn, which like The Fat Duck, is located in Bray-on-Thames, placing 19th and The Three Chimneys in Colbost on the Isle of Skye following at 20th. In the UK top 10, The Black Swan at Oldstead, Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons, The Fat Duck, Waterside Inn and The Three Chimneys take the top five spots respectively.

David Griffen photography A dish at Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons.