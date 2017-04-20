ExxonMobil is reportedly seeking permission from the US government for approval to resume drilling around the Black Sea with a Russian partner, the state-owned Rosneft.
The oil giant’s request is being reviewed by the Trump administration and is certain to draw extra scrutiny because it involves a company formerly run by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who cultivated close ties with Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, reports the Associated Press.
Here are a few things you should know.
