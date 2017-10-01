Donald Trump has lashed out at “politically motivated ingrates” amid fierce criticism of his Government’s efforts to rebuild Puerto Rico after being battered by a hurricane.

A day earlier, the US President had attacked people on the American territory who “want everything done for them”. The comment was directed at the mayor of Puerto Rico’s largest city San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, who warned the country was facing “something close to a genocide” if the relief efforts were not improved. Trump also claimed she had been provoked by Democrats to “be nasty to Trump.”

The Category Five hurricane knocked out power, cut off running water and killed at least 16 people so far on the island, home to 3.4 million Americans, when it struck a week ago.

More Puerto Ricans have received water and rationed food as an aid bottleneck has begun to ease, but many - especially outside the capital - remain desperate for necessities.