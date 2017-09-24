Trump Steps Up NFL Criticism As Players Protest During London Game

Donald Trump has stepped up his criticism of National Football League (NFL) players who protest during the pre-game national anthem, calling on fans to consider boycotting teams which don’t discipline them. In an early morning post on Twitter, Trump pressed ahead with his feud about NFL players who refuse to stand for the anthem in what began last year as a form of protest over excessive use of force by police against African-Americans. At a game in London between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, several players from both teams knelt as the song played.

Carlos Barria / Reuters President Donald Trump has begun a third day of rallying against the NFL

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Fire or suspend!”

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

In a second tweet, Trump, who is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said that the “league should back” fans who are upset about the protests.

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

In 2016, then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick put one knee to the ground during pre-game renditions of the “Star Spangled Banner”. Several players have since made similar gestures of protest before games. At a political rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump suggested any protesting football player was a “son of a bitch” and should lose his job. On Sunday morning, New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, who has dined with Trump and who the president considers a friend, criticized Trump and defended players’ right to protest.

Paul Childs / Reuters Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel during the US national anthem before the match at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday