An explosive new lawsuit claims President Trump personally reviewed a fabricated Fox News story about the murder of a Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer in order to distract attention from the ongoing Russia investigation. It was filed on Tuesday against Fox by an investigator who had been looking into the killing of Seth Rich, who died in 2016 in what police say was a botched robbery. The investigator alleges that Fox quoted him as saying things he never said and was willing to show Trump its story before it was posted online.

The Washington Post via Getty Images Mary Rich, the mother of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich, gives a press conference in Bloomingdale in August 2016

It’s the second time in two days that Trump has been accused of being actively involved in pushing a public narrative to lower the heat of the Russia story, reports the Associated Press.

Trump micromanaging his son and Fox News on stories and statements to distract from Russia. Get your popcorn folks, trailers are over. — J.J. Patrick (@J_amesp) August 2, 2017

The Washington Post reported that the president had written a misleading statement for his son to give to The New York Times about Donald Trump Jr’s meeting last summer with a Russian who promised dirt on Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Rich’s death has become fodder for conspiracy theorists, deeply angering the 27-year-old’s family. In May, Fox published a story on its website in which investigator Rod Wheeler said there had been contact between Rich and WikiLeaks, the organisation that posted a trove of DNC emails last year.

Trump , Sean Spicer + Sean Hannity +Fox News fabricated a story about Seth Rich and Trump dare talk about fake news ? Dail News page Tomo pic.twitter.com/l3EpzNAxVD — Mousa 🇺🇸 (@AmericanMousa) August 2, 2017

The story was heavily promoted by Fox News host Sean Hannity, who has informally advised the President. [LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump] In the lawsuit, Wheeler now says that he never made that statement. He also contends he was told his false comments were put in the story because Trump wanted it that way.

NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images Donald Trump has an especially close relationship with Fox News host, Sean Hannity

Rich’s family released a statement Tuesday night supporting the lawsuit. “While we can’t speak to the evidence that you now have, we are hopeful that this brings an end to what has been the most emotionally difficult time in our lives and an end to conspiracy theories surrounding our beloved Seth,” the family wrote. Fox says it’s “completely erroneous” to suggest it pushed the Rich story to distract from the Russia investigation. Wheeler has made contradictory statements regarding the case and is simultaneously filing a racial discrimination lawsuit against the network, represented by a lawyer who has other lawsuits against Fox. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump had no knowledge of the false story before it was posted and that it was “completely untrue” that the White House had any role in shaping it. Wheeler, a Fox contributor on law enforcement issues, said he was brought into the Rich case by donor and Trump supporter Ed Butowsky. He says Butowsky, who has also made occasional guest appearances on Fox News, was intent on establishing a link between Rich and WikiLeaks.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Trump, flanked by his daughter and advisor Ivanka, in Washington on August 1

Two days before the Fox article was published, Wheeler said he got a text message from Butowsky, which read: “Not to add any more pressure but the President just read the article. He wants the article out immediately. It’s now all up to you. But don’t feel the pressure.” Butowsky said on Tuesday that he has never met Trump and his text message to Wheeler about the President reading the article was “tongue-in-cheek”. Fox removed the story from its website a week after it was published, saying “it was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all of our reporting”. Hannity ultimately backed away, saying he was acting out of respect for Rich’s family. Wheeler also said that he and Butowsky had met with outgoing White House press secretary Sean Spicer and showed him notes on Wheeler’s investigation. Spicer asked to be kept informed, the lawsuit said. Spicer plays down the importance of that meeting. “Ed is a longtime supporter of the President’s agenda who often appears in the media,” Spicer said Tuesday. “He asked for a 10-minute meeting, with no specified topic, to catch up and said he would be bringing along a contributor to Fox News. As Ed himself has noted, he has never met the President and the White House had nothing to do with his story.” On the day the Fox story was posted, Spicer was asked about the report that Rich had emailed WikiLeaks. He said, “I’m not aware of that” and did not mention that he had met with Butowsky and Wheeler a month earlier. One of Trump’s attorneys, Jay Sekulow, also devoted attention to the Rich story during several Hannity appearances in May, before his hiring by Trump was announced. “There’s a lot more to this, I would suspect,” Sekulow said on the May 18 show, which Hannity devoted almost entirely to a discussion about Rich. “You can’t ignore the fact that it was a DNC staffer. You can’t ignore the fact that there was nothing taken from the individual’s body.”

Trump & Ed Butowsky preyed on Seth Rich's parents to create fake news for Fox News to distract from Russiagate? Insane, but not surprising. — Bev Reese Gray (@BevReese) August 2, 2017