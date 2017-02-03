Research released by Liberal Democrat, Caroline Pidgeon, showed how having to push through crowds, queues at barriers and delayed trains at stations cost Londoners 390,786 hours, the Evening Standard reported.

London Underground passengers collectively wasted 44 years because of delays over the last 12 months, new figures have revealed.

Jubilee Line passengers suffered most, with a staggering 147,451 hours lost.

Pidgeon, who is also on the London Assembly, has called for half-price tickets for those travelling outside the morning peak period.

Pidgeon said: “These figures powerfully demonstrate that improvements to the Tube are in many places not even keeping up with the rising demand for travel created by London´s booming population and record number of tourists.

“It is vital that the growth in Tube delays caused by overcrowding comes to an end.

“The delays caused by overcrowding on the Jubilee line are especially alarming. There is a vital need to maintain investment in improving the Tube; however, we also need to go further and consider imaginative policies to manage demand on the Tube.