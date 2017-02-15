The Evening Standard reported that the Aslef union also announced on Wednesday that it would be taking strike action at the same time.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) who work on the Central Line will walk out over “displacement” next Tuesday.

According to the BBC, Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts through the Acas [conciliation service] machinery to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.

“To up the ante, LU have now written to us confirming that they will be bulldozing through the displacements regardless.

“Let us be in no doubt, if LU are allowed to get away with this move on the Central line they will start shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences.”

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central line, said: “Like any responsible transport authority we regularly examine how we can provide the best possible service to customers‎ and to achieve this sometimes we need to move staff from locations where they are under-utilised, to the places where they are really needed.