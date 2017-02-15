Another Tube strike has been announced for late February.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) who work on the Central Line will walk out over “displacement” next Tuesday.
The Evening Standard reported that the Aslef union also announced on Wednesday that it would be taking strike action at the same time.
According to the BBC, Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts through the Acas [conciliation service] machinery to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.
“To up the ante, LU have now written to us confirming that they will be bulldozing through the displacements regardless.
“Let us be in no doubt, if LU are allowed to get away with this move on the Central line they will start shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences.”
Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central line, said: “Like any responsible transport authority we regularly examine how we can provide the best possible service to customers and to achieve this sometimes we need to move staff from locations where they are under-utilised, to the places where they are really needed.
“We have agreements with the trade unions that enable us to do this. We have identified eight drivers for whom there is not enough work on the Central line, so we have asked them to move to another line where they would make a real difference to the service our customers receive.”
When does the Tube strike start?
The strike will begin at 9pm on Tuesday 21 February.
When does the Tube strike end?
It will end at midday on Wednesday 22 February.
Which lines are affected?
The Central line will be affected.
The Waterloo and City line may also be affected since it uses the same pool of drivers.
Which stations are affected?
It is likely that there will be no Central line service east of Leytonstone.
Reduced running is expected on the rest of the line throughout central London and the west, according to the Standard.