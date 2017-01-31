Tens of thousands of gay and bisexual men convicted of now-abolished sexual offences have been posthumously pardoned, it has been announced. It follows a campaign to have around 49,000 men, convicted before homosexual acts were legalised in 1967, pardoned. Wednesday saw The Policing and Crime Bill receive Royal Assent, meaning the pardons took affect. It also allows those still living to apply to have their convictions for consensual homosexual acts disregarded. In total, the pardons apply to an estimated 75,000 people.

Heritage Images via Getty Images Alan Turing

The pardons were dubbed “Turing’s Law” in memory of Second World War codebreaker and mathematician Alan Turing, who was forced to undergo chemical castration after being convicted of gross indecency. He later died after eating an apple laced with cyanide in 1954. A spokesperson for LGBT rights charity Stonewall said: “Another important milestone of equality has been secured in law. Gay and bi men, cautioned or convicted for kissing, holding hands or just chatting up men, can now have these ‘crimes’ deleted from their record. “The more equality is enshrined into our law books, the stronger our equality becomes, and the stronger we as a community become. “This is not just equality for gay and bi men; the passing of this law is justice.” Turing received a posthumous Royal pardon in 2013. But more recently nearly half a million people signed a Change.org petition to Downing Street, calling for the pardons to go to the tens of thousands of others convicted of similar offences.

Andrew Aitchison via Getty Images The family of WWII codebreaker Alan Turing deliver a Change.org petition to 10 Downing Street, signed by almost half a million people calling for a pardon for more than 49,000 British men convicted under historic anti-gay laws