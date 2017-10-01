Tory Voters Back Radical Policies Like A Universal Basic Income - HuffPost UK Poll

The scale of the challenge facing Theresa May’s Conservatives has been laid bare, with scores of voters strongly backing radical policies in a new poll for HuffPost UK.

The Prime Minister will use the Conservative Party conference in Manchester this week to freeze student fees and pump more money into the Help To Buy scheme in a bid to claw back young voters who threw their weight behind Jeremy Corbyn at the General Election.

But a BMG poll, commissioned by HuffPost UK, adds to growing evidence the electorate – including its Tory faithful - is hungry for something different, with support growing for the requisitioning of empty homes, a universal basic income (UBI) and free sanitary products for all women.

Almost half (47%) is in favour of a UBI, with age or income level having little bearing on their view. A huge chunk of Conservative supporters – 42% - backed the policy, while the figure was higher still for Labour voters (59%).

Almost a quarter of women think the Government should give out free tampons (23%), with this figure rising to 35% among 18 to 34-year-olds.

Two thirds of Conservative voters, meanwhile, think tampons should be VAT free products.