More than half of Britons believe their culture is threatened by ethnic minorities living in the UK, a report has found.

The Aurora Humanitarian Index public opinion survey for this year revealed that 56% of Brits questioned felt UK culture was under threat, the Press Association reported.

The survey, which interviewed almost 6,500 people in 12 countries, also found that a quarter felt migrants took jobs away and a third thought they removed more from society than they contributed.