More than half of Britons believe their culture is threatened by ethnic minorities living in the UK, a report has found.
The Aurora Humanitarian Index public opinion survey for this year revealed that 56% of Brits questioned felt UK culture was under threat, the Press Association reported.
The survey, which interviewed almost 6,500 people in 12 countries, also found that a quarter felt migrants took jobs away and a third thought they removed more from society than they contributed.
But while more than half of Brits surveyed seemed concerned about what they perceive as UK culture, it’s hard to pin down what exactly that is.
There are plenty of things we consider quintessentially British: cricket, a cup of tea, a fish and chip supper - but how many of these actually started life in the UK?
Try our quiz and see if you can figure out which British traditions are actually from somewhere else...
The survey also found that after Brexit, the UK may be less capable of addressing the refugee crisis, part of an overwhelming lack of confidence in world leaders to address the issue.
Only a minority felt Prime Minister Theresa May was best positioned to resolve it. Support for humanitarian action was also in steep decline.
The report said: “This year’s findings demonstrate an overall decline in the support for humanitarian action based on scepticism in the ability to make an impact and ambivalence in defending social values over self-interest.”
Its UK findings included:
56% of people felt local culture was threatened by ethnic minorities in the UK;
24% felt migrants took jobs away but half believed their impact was neutral;
34% thought minorities took more from society than they contributed;
After Brexit the UK is expected to be less capable of addressing the refugee crisis.
Prime Minister Theresa May was named by only 15% as best positioned to solve the challenge surrounding people displaced by war and conflict - the same proportion as those favouring Syrian president Bashar Assad.
The research was carried out before the Manchester bombing but terrorism was regarded as the most pressing global humanitarian challenge by two thirds of those surveyed in Britain.
Forced migration and hunger were also seen as important issues.
World experts will gather in Armenia this weekend as part of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to mark the contribution of those who help in the direst of circumstances.
Co-founder Ruben Vardanyan said: “The sense of apathy towards humanitarianism today highlights an urgent need for engagement in every sector.
“However, this negativity is counter-balanced by the incredibly positive attitudes of youth towards humanitarianism and the individual impact on the refugee crisis.
“All of us need to educate and motivate the young people around the world so they not only understand their capacity for meaningful impact, but are inspired to act upon it.”