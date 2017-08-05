UK Should Be Better Prepared For No Deal On Brexit, Says Ex-Bank Governor

The UK needs to be better prepared for a “no deal” Brexit to show Brussels there is a “credible” alternative should the negotiations fail, a former Bank of England governor has said.

Lord King of Lothbury said failing to agree a trade deal with Brussels was “not the first preference of anybody”, but more work needed to be done to show the European Union that the UK was serious about walking away if there was no agreement.

Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted “no deal is better than a bad deal”, indicating the UK would leave the EU and rely on World Trade Organisation rules after Brexit if what is on offer from Brussels proves unacceptable.

Lord King said: “If you are going to have any successful negotiation, you have got to have a fallback position which the other side understands and believes is credible.

“So we need to able to say if we can’t reach an agreement we will nevertheless leave and we can make it work.”