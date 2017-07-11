There are no severe weather warnings in place at the moment, but there is still going to be a whole lot of rain overnight in the south east on Tuesday.
Up to 30mm is set to fall between tonight and the early hours of Wednesday, meaning there will be plenty of puddles to go splashing through on your morning commute [so perhaps not time to retire the Glastonbury wellies just yet...]
While temperatures will stay in the low 20s, there will be breaks in the cloud giving you a chance to bask in intermittent patches of sunshine.
The band of rain is coming in from the south west, energising throughout the day and getting much heavier as it reaches the south east.
Wednesday itself will be a fairly dry day across much of the country with rays of sunlight piercing through the clouds in places. London could see the mercury nudge 23/24C, with the eastern side of the country likely to see highs of 20C.
From Thursday the weather will become more settled, with high pressure building up and chances of scattered showers over higher ground overnight.
The weekend will be largely dry and bright, with temperatures ranging from the mid to high 20s. Those optimistic sorts at the Met Office predict we could see a solid 25C on Sunday in the south east, so earmark that for any barbecue plans you might have.