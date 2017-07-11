There are no severe weather warnings in place at the moment, but there is still going to be a whole lot of rain overnight in the south east on Tuesday.

Up to 30mm is set to fall between tonight and the early hours of Wednesday, meaning there will be plenty of puddles to go splashing through on your morning commute [so perhaps not time to retire the Glastonbury wellies just yet...]

While temperatures will stay in the low 20s, there will be breaks in the cloud giving you a chance to bask in intermittent patches of sunshine.