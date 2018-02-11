Snow showers are causing disruption on the roads on Sunday morning as forecasters warn of a frosty start to the half-term holidays.

The wintry weather arrived in parts of western England, western Scotland and Northern Ireland overnight, as the Met Office issued warnings for snow and ice across large swathes of the country.

The North West Motorway Police tweeted there had already been “numerous reports” of accidents on the roads due to the conditions, and urged drivers to slow down, the Press Association reported.

Frequent and heavy hail and show showers are expected throughout the day, with up to 10cm of snow predicted to fall on higher ground, particularly across western Scotland.

The Met Office has warned of the potential for power cuts, as well as vehicles becoming stranded on the roads.

The weather warnings – which mostly affect the western side of the UK – remain in place until just before midnight on Sunday, although forecasters said further warnings were likely to be put in place over the next two days.