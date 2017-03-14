Get ready to bare that pallid flesh to the masses – the mercury is likely to hit a sweltering 18C on Tuesday.

The hottest spots of Britain will be the Midlands and east Anglia, with central and eastern regions topping 15C, and Wales striving for a solid 17C. In comparison, Ibiza is set to reach 18C, while temperatures in Marrakech will reach a paltry 15C, ho ho.

What’s more, a spokesman for the Met Office said temperatures may well better the forecast if there are longer breaks in the clouds.