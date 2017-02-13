A leading Ukip official has apologised after retweeting a cartoon which claimed a vote for Labour would lead to “a jihadi for a neighbour”.

John Bickley, the party’s immigration spokesman and treasurer, retweeted the image last night, which featured a lorry full of people being driven by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The slogan – “If you want a jihadi for a neighbour, vote Labour” – is paraphrase of Far Right campaigning literature produced in the 1960s, particularly associated with the seat of Smethwick in the 1964 General Election.

The campaign in that seat saw Tory-supporting racists use the phrase “If you want a n***er for a neighbour, vote Labour”.