Ukip leader Paul Nuttall will be standing in Boston and Skegness in the forthcoming General Election.

Nuttall confirmed earlier this week that he will stand for Parliament on June 8 but refused to reveal which seat he will contest.

Nuttall described it as “a great honour and a privilege” to be standing for Ukip in the seat, adding: “The constituency voted overwhelmingly for Leave inspired in part by the massive betrayal of our fishing industry by successive governments, something that today’s Conservative Party led by Theresa May looks set to repeat.

“I will make it my mission to stand up for the people of Boston and Skegness and ensure there is no backsliding on Brexit.”