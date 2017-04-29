Ukip leader Paul Nuttall will be standing in Boston and Skegness in the forthcoming General Election.
Nuttall confirmed earlier this week that he will stand for Parliament on June 8 but refused to reveal which seat he will contest.
Nuttall described it as “a great honour and a privilege” to be standing for Ukip in the seat, adding: “The constituency voted overwhelmingly for Leave inspired in part by the massive betrayal of our fishing industry by successive governments, something that today’s Conservative Party led by Theresa May looks set to repeat.
“I will make it my mission to stand up for the people of Boston and Skegness and ensure there is no backsliding on Brexit.”
Sue Blackburn, chairman of the Ukip Boston and Skegness branch, said: “As branch chairman, I would like to say on behalf of the Boston and Skegness branch how delighted we are to have our leader standing in this election and Paul will have the upmost support of this branch.”
The party’s leader failed to win the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election earlier this year, losing out to Labour’s Gareth Snell.
Nuttall’s campaign was blighted by false claims he lost “close friends” in the Hillsborough disaster.
This will be the sixth time Nuttall has stood for Parliament.
He stood in Bootle in the 2005, 2010 and 2015 general elections and in by-elections in Oldham East and Saddleworth in 2011 and Stoke-on-Trent Central earlier this year.
In the last General Election, Ukip won four million votes but just one MP - Douglas Carswell in Clacton.
Carswell resigned from the party earlier this year meaning it will go into this snap election with no incumbent MPs.