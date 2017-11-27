A Ukip MEP has been widely criticised after accusing Ireland of acting like ”the weakest kid in the playground sucking up to the EU bullies” in Brexit talks with the UK over the ongoing border row. Gerard Batten, who also believes the European Union was conceived by Nazi Germany, suggests the Bilderberg Group is a “shadow world government”, and wants to ban the building of new mosques, made the claim on Twitter and insisted the country “relies on the UK for its existence”.

UK threatened by Ireland. A tiny country that relies on UK for its existence. We should advise, we are free to revoke common travel area. — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) November 26, 2017

That's what a small country can do when it has 26 powerful friends and allies. Better get used to it. Pretty soon we'll be bending over for everybody from Argentina to Zimbabwe. November 26, 2017

Ireland is like the weakest kid in the playground sucking up to the EU bullies. November 26, 2017

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney dismissed the claim that Ireland was threatening the UK, but insisted his country must be protected in the Brexit process. He said: “Ireland is not threatening anybody, least of all a friend, but we remain resolute in our insistence on a sensible way through Brexit that protects Ireland.” Dublin has said that if either the whole of the UK or just Northern Ireland remains in the single market and customs union then there would be no problem with maintaining the current soft border arrangements – a proposal ruled out by the Prime Minister, reports the Press Association. In light of Britain’s rocky imperial history with Ireland, Batten’s comments drew widespread condemnation.

I'm in full agreement.



I demand a hard border now, in England, around Gerard Batten. https://t.co/rMNsWqnqqL — Madincroydon (@Madincroydon) November 26, 2017

Classy stuff here. Maybe we tell the Indians we used to own their country if they won’t sign a trade deal too? https://t.co/bUUtb6nPdo — Anand Menon (@anandMenon1) November 26, 2017

Theresa May has been given until December 4 to come up with further proposals on issues including the border, the Brexit divorce bill and citizens’ rights if European leaders are to give the green light to moving on to the next phase of negotiations covering the future trading relationship between the UK and Brussels. International Trade Secretary Dr Fox said: “We don’t want there to be a hard border but the UK is going to be leaving the customs union and the single market.”

The imperialists are with us still ... https://t.co/TdmybhyJp4 — Angus B MacNeil MP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) November 26, 2017

He told Sky News’s Sunday with Niall Paterson: “We have always had exceptions for Ireland, whether it’s in our voting rights, our rights of residence in the UK, we have always accepted a certain asymmetry and that will have to be part of whatever agreement we come to with the European Union but we can’t come to a final answer to the Irish question until we get an idea of the end state. “And until we get into discussions with the EU on the end state that will be very difficult, so the quicker that we can do that the better and we are still in a position where the EU doesn’t want to do that.”

Ireland aren't threatening the UK. They are looking to protect their own interests, and those of NI, which aren't being considered by the UK at the moment. Brexit will prove that Ireland isn't reliant on the UK, especially when companies are already moving from London to Dublin. — Jack Armstrong (@JArmstrong95) November 26, 2017

Ireland is nothing but a subservient client state of EU. — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) November 26, 2017

In 2014 HuffPost UK profiled Batten and uncovered a number of worrying revelations. He hit the headlines in February of that year when he said he still agreed with a “charter of Muslim understanding” that he had originally proposed in 2006. British Muslims, according to Batten’s document, were meant to sign as a “code of conduct” which would signify that they rejected violence and accepted equality. The MEP also argued that some Muslim texts also required updating, particularly those bits he claimed say “kill Jews wherever you find them”. He said: “If they say they cannot revise their thinking on those issues, then who’s got the problem – us or them?”

There is thick. and there is stupid. You do realise that as part of the EU they will have more political and financial clout than the UK after 2019? That is what being in a team does. Benefits small as well as big 😇 — ilovetoboogie (@trexfan2) November 26, 2017

You are joking of course. EU told you to vote again on Lisbon and You meekly obeyed. You will always obey EU. — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) November 26, 2017