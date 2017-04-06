UKIP will contest fewer council seats than the Green Party in the coming May elections in England, new figures have revealed.

In what critics will see as fresh evidence of the ‘post-Brexit vote blues’ for Paul Nuttall’s party, it will stand candidates in just 48% of wards, a dramatic slump from the 73% it fought just four years ago.

The Greens, in contrast, will put up candidates in 53.9% of wards, up significantly on their 37% showing in 2013.

Across all seats up for grabs in the County Councils, unitary authorities and Doncaster, the Tories and Labour are roughly at the same level of candidates this time around, final nomination papers have revealed.

The Conservatives will contest 96% of all seats, and Labour will contest 91%.

The Lib Dems – who last fought the elections while in coalition with the Tories at Westminster - have edged up from 74% to 80% in candidate selection.

Four years ago, Nigel Farage led UKIP to its best ever results in English council elections, winning 150 seats and a quarter of the votes in England and Wales.

But it is forecast to lose up to 90 seats in the new round of elections next month.

In just one snapshot of UKIP’s retreat, they have decided not to contest any of the four seats in Harlow in Essex, where they won at least 25% of the vote in each area in 2013.