    31/05/2017 11:10 BST | Updated 31/05/2017 12:44 BST

    Unique Baby Names: The Monikers Parents Aren't Using Anymore Including Coralia, Basie and Moe

    Fenno or Letitia? 💕

    If you’re looking for a unforgettable name for your newborn, you might want to take inspiration from a list of monikers that “no one” is using anymore.

    Pamela Redmond, founder of Nameberry, said parents using the baby-naming website are constantly on the search for a list of names nobody else uses.

    So Redmond and the site editors decided to compare all the official baby names recorded in the US last year against the complete list of names in their own database.

    They were left with a list of names that no parents used in 2016. The list contained 5,000 names, so they narrowed it down to the most “usable” choices.

    eurobanks via Getty Images

    We’ve picked out 10 of the unique boys’ names and 10 of the unique girls’ names below. 

    Girls’ names nobody uses:

    1. Acantha

    2. Bluebell

    3. Coralia

    4. Ottoline

    5. Malou

    6. Letitia

    7. Freesia

    8. Louisiana

    9. Kerensa

    10. Sanne.

    Boys’ names nobody uses:

    1. Drummer

    2. Basie

    3. Piran

    4. Gulliver

    5. Roone

    6. Septimus

    7. Moe

    8. Osgood

    9. Fenno

    10. Spike.

    To see the full list of 100 unique baby names, visit Nameberry

    Whether you're looking for a name that is 'cool', 'cute', 'pretty', or 'unique', our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion. 

    Conversations