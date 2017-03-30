If you’re looking for a unique baby name, you might be interested in the traditional monikers that are likely to go extinct in 2017.

Parenting website BabyCentre released a list of names that were popular in the 1950s and 1960s, but have not been registered at all this year.

They studied their database of the UK mums who have given birth in 2017 and registered their baby names on the site.

The result was a list of 36 once-popular names likely to go extinct.