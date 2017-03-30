All Sections
    30/03/2017 10:11 BST

    Unique Baby Names: Parenting Website's List Of Previously Popular Names Likely To Go Extinct In 2017

    Would you go for a traditional name?

    If you’re looking for a unique baby name, you might be interested in the traditional monikers that are likely to go extinct in 2017.

    Parenting website BabyCentre released a list of names that were popular in the 1950s and 1960s, but have not been registered at all this year. 

    They studied their database of the UK mums who have given birth in 2017 and registered their baby names on the site. 

    The result was a list of 36 once-popular names likely to go extinct.  

    George Marks via Getty Images

    Some names aren’t as unique as you’d think, including Angela, Carol and Debra for girls and Derek, Duncan and Wayne for boys.

    However others are quite distinctive, including Bertram, Cecil, Cyril, Horace and Ernest.

    Would you pick a traditional name for your newborn? Have a browse of the list below.

    Baby names likely to go extinct in 2017 

    1. Angela

    2. Bertram

    3. Beverley

    4. Cecil

    5. Carol

    6. Clarence

    7. Clive

    8. Cyril

    9. Debra

    10. Diane

    11. Donna

    12. Dean

    13. Doris

    14. Dennis

    15. Derek

    16. Duncan

    17. Elaine

    18. Ernest 

    Gago-Image via Getty Images

    19. Geoffrey

    20. Horace

    21. Joanne

    22. Leonard

    23. Maureen

    24. Malcolm

    25. Nigel

    26. Neville

    27. Paula

    28. Roy

    29. Sally

    30. Sandra

    31. Sharon

    32. Sheila

    33. Tracey

    34. Wendy

    35. Yvonne

    36. Wayne.

    For more baby name inspiration and to browse unique and popular names, head to BabyCentre’s website. 

    Conversations