If you’re looking for a unique baby name, you might be interested in the traditional monikers that are likely to go extinct in 2017.
Parenting website BabyCentre released a list of names that were popular in the 1950s and 1960s, but have not been registered at all this year.
They studied their database of the UK mums who have given birth in 2017 and registered their baby names on the site.
The result was a list of 36 once-popular names likely to go extinct.
Some names aren’t as unique as you’d think, including Angela, Carol and Debra for girls and Derek, Duncan and Wayne for boys.
However others are quite distinctive, including Bertram, Cecil, Cyril, Horace and Ernest.
Would you pick a traditional name for your newborn? Have a browse of the list below.
Baby names likely to go extinct in 2017
1. Angela
2. Bertram
3. Beverley
4. Cecil
5. Carol
6. Clarence
7. Clive
8. Cyril
9. Debra
10. Diane
11. Donna
12. Dean
13. Doris
14. Dennis
15. Derek
16. Duncan
17. Elaine
18. Ernest
19. Geoffrey
20. Horace
21. Joanne
22. Leonard
23. Maureen
24. Malcolm
25. Nigel
26. Neville
27. Paula
28. Roy
29. Sally
30. Sandra
31. Sharon
32. Sheila
33. Tracey
34. Wendy
35. Yvonne
36. Wayne.
